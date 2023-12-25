Head-on fatal crash in Murray takes life of driver

MURRAY, Utah — A head-on crash between a car and truck in Murray early Sunday afternoon took the life of the car's driver, a man in his 60's.

It happened just before 1 p.m. at the 700 East 4500 South; the man was traveling southbound when he veered into northbound traffic and hit the truck.

He was the sole occupant of the car, and it's believed he may have had a medical problem shortly before the crash.

He was declared dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

