Head outside and check out a National Park for free on August 4

SALT LAKE CITY — Visitors can get into a National Park for free on August Fourth in celebration of the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act.

August 4 is one of five fee-free days planned by the National Park Service for 2022.

This fee-free entrance day specifically celebrates legislation that was passed in 2020 that created a funding stream to improve National Parks across the country.

Utah is home to five National Parks:

Arches

Zion

Bryce Canyon

Capitol Reef

Canyonlands

If you've got plans to spend the day at Arches National Park, make sure to reserve a timed entry slot before you go. The pilot reservation program was rolled-out earlier in 2022 in hopes of providing a better experience for tourists who visit.

The entrance fee-free day does not cover amenities or fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours.