Head to a community event this weekend in Utah!

SALT LAKE CITY — With temperatures cooling off slightly, it's the perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy a community event happening in Utah!

Riverton 9/11 Flag Display



911 American flags on display at Riverton City Park to remember the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The display is open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. through September 12.

Brigham City Peach Days



Car show, 10k race, entertainment, food, parades and of course - lots of delicious peaches. Happening September 9 and 10 and events take place all day!

Herriman Monster Truck Militia Tour



Tickets are required for this monster truck show. Multiple trucks and vendors guarantee this will be a night to remember. Adult tickets start at $20 and tickets for children start at $10. Doors open for the event at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and it starts at 7 p.m.

Hispanic Heritage Parade and Street Festival



Take Care Utah is putting on a festival to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The event will celebrate culture, cuisine and tradition of Hispanic culture in Utah. Attendees can expect a parade, music, dancing, food and live music! The festival is taking place at The Gateway from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

SLC Vegfest



A free event to celebrate veganism and plant-based eating will feature dozens of local vendors. The festivities are not just for vegans in Utah - fun activities and delicious food will make it a great time for the entire family.

Utah State Fair



It's the first weekend of the Utah state fair! Indulge in your favorite deep-fried goodies, participate in a cooking or art contest and don't forget to play some classic fair games at the fairpark in Salt Lake City!

Salt Lake City Greek Festival



Celebrate Greek culture at the 46th annual Salt Lake City Greek Festival! Eventgoers can expect delicious food, spectacular dancers and guided tours through the cathedral and museum. Admission is $3 for everyone over 5-years-old. The event runs on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

Sandy Heritage Festival



Horse parade, food trucks, family fun, entertainment, free ice cream, walking tours and more will help celebrate the rich history of Sandy, Utah. Don't miss out on the fun!

Football:



Southern Utah at University of Utah - 11:30 a.m. Saturday

Baylor at BYU - 8:00 p.m. Saturday

Weber State at Utah State - 5:00 p.m. Saturday