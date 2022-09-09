Head to a community event this weekend in Utah!

SALT LAKE CITY — With temperatures cooling off slightly, it's the perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy a community event happening in Utah!
- 911 American flags on display at Riverton City Park to remember the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The display is open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. through September 12.
Special display in Riverton honors victims of 9/11
- Car show, 10k race, entertainment, food, parades and of course - lots of delicious peaches. Happening September 9 and 10 and events take place all day!
Herriman Monster Truck Militia Tour
- Tickets are required for this monster truck show. Multiple trucks and vendors guarantee this will be a night to remember. Adult tickets start at $20 and tickets for children start at $10. Doors open for the event at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and it starts at 7 p.m.
Monster truck militia tour this weekend in Herriman
Hispanic Heritage Parade and Street Festival
- Take Care Utah is putting on a festival to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The event will celebrate culture, cuisine and tradition of Hispanic culture in Utah. Attendees can expect a parade, music, dancing, food and live music! The festival is taking place at The Gateway from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
- A free event to celebrate veganism and plant-based eating will feature dozens of local vendors. The festivities are not just for vegans in Utah - fun activities and delicious food will make it a great time for the entire family.
- It's the first weekend of the Utah state fair! Indulge in your favorite deep-fried goodies, participate in a cooking or art contest and don't forget to play some classic fair games at the fairpark in Salt Lake City!
FOX 13's Dani Ruberti gives a sneak peak of a 700 pound butter cow at the Utah state fair
- Celebrate Greek culture at the 46th annual Salt Lake City Greek Festival! Eventgoers can expect delicious food, spectacular dancers and guided tours through the cathedral and museum. Admission is $3 for everyone over 5-years-old. The event runs on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.
- Horse parade, food trucks, family fun, entertainment, free ice cream, walking tours and more will help celebrate the rich history of Sandy, Utah. Don't miss out on the fun!
Football:
- Southern Utah at University of Utah - 11:30 a.m. Saturday
- Baylor at BYU - 8:00 p.m. Saturday
- Weber State at Utah State - 5:00 p.m. Saturday
University of Utah spirit squad visits FOX 13 studios to prepare for home opener this weekend