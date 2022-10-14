Head to an event and enjoy another gorgeous October weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Soak in the gorgeous weather while you still can! Check out our list of community events in Utah this weekend.

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or if you have a future event we should know about, tell us all about it via email or social media.

Salt Lake County:



Strut your Mutt - Dog-friendly fundraising walk hosted by Best Friends Animal Society focuses on raising money to save homeless pets in Utah. Happening on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Liberty Park.

Pokémon Regional Championship - Trading Card Game and video game players unite to compete this weekend at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Up to $50,000 in scholarship money is available for winners. Happening Friday, Saturday and Sunday at various times, check the website for specific scheduling details.

Firefighter Combat Challenge - Dubbed the "toughest two minutes in sports" by ESPN, this challenge is returning to the Shops at South Town on Friday and Saturday. The challenge shows off elite heroes and heroines around the world. There will also be a kid's firefighter challenge during the competition. Starts at 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

"Millfreaks" - Take a mini Halloween road trip with twists and turns in Millcreek on Saturday. The scavenger hunt showcases entertainment at local venues and includes challenges, prizes and lots of fun. Fee is $25 per car and starts at various times between 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Snowbird Oktoberfest - It's the last week of Oktoberfest at Snowbird! If you've never been, you can expect delicious food, a variety of drinks, music, dancing and more! Admission is free, but parking is $10. Happening Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Utah County:



Scarecrow Festival - Head to Ashton Gardens to enjoy the autumn colors and dozens of creative scarecrows as well as other activities, vendors and food. Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission required for people who are not Thanksgiving Point Members.

Summit County:



Park City Sunrise Shot Ski - Thirsty participants position themselves behind the communal shot ski on historic Main Street on Saturday at 2 p.m. The event is trying to break its own record in 2019 by serving 1,330 shot takers. In 2019, the shot ski was 2,610 feet long. Money from the event goes to a local grant program.

Washington County:



Scare Wash Fundraiser - This annual event, happening in St. George and Cedar City, will benefit three local families battling cancer. The event starts Friday and will be held every Friday, Saturday and Monday through October 31.

Zion Canyon Craft Beer Festival - Local Utah breweries, live music, food trucks, bounce houses, face painting and more will all be at this family and dog-friendly event. Happening from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 95 Zion Park Blvd. in Springdale.

Carbon County:

