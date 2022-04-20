Hear that boom? Tooele army depot begins routine explosive detonations

TOOELE. UTAH — Did you hear that boom or feel a rumble? There's no need to worry. The Tooele Army Depot began routine detonations on April 1, 2022.

For decades, the exercises take place every year between April 1 and October 31. The vibrations and sounds of explosions can sometimes be heard or felt in places like Herriman, Daybreak, Riverton, and areas on the southwest side of the valley.

The Army Depot conducts detonations on explosives that are old, obsolete, damaged, or otherwise unsafe. They detonate these munitions to make way for safer storage of usable explosives for our soldiers.

The detonations can happen anytime between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and weather permitting, they usually conduct about 14 detonations each day (Monday-Friday).

For more information, people can call the Tooele Army Depot detonation hotline at 435-833-3300.