Hearing for Alaska man accused of killing wife from Utah pushed back

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — It has been nearly two months since a Utah woman's death in Anchorage, Alaska.

On Wednesday, her husband, 21-year-old Zarrius Hildebrand, was due back in court. In August, he was charged with murder and tampering with evidence after his wife, Saria Barney Hildabrand was found dead after a multi-day search in August.

Saria's mother, Meredith Barney, flew to Anchorage to be in the courtroom at the Nesbett Courthouse for what she says was a discovery hearing.

Barney told FOX 13 News after waiting about an hour, the judge decided to do a continuance regarding the hearing for later this month.

"I wasn't super surprised by what happened today for me," said Barney.

Barney spoke about why she felt it was important to be in the courtroom.

"It's just so much more about being there and representing her, letting the defense attorney and the judge and the prosecutors know like I'm here, I'm not going anywhere," said Barney. "I just don't want her to be a forgotten person and just another crime statistic that's up here."

Barney's daughter was serving as a combat medic in the Alaska Army National Guard at the time of her death.

According to court documents FOX 13 News obtained back in August, investigators learned Zarrius bought several supplies, including a set of sheets, a mattress cover, hydrogen peroxide and a 96-gallon garbage can.

Police would execute a search warrant, finding blood in the couple's home. They eventually found Saria's body inside a storm drain near the couple's home, with a gunshot wound to her head.

"Very sad because like she touched so many lives and now,, she's gone, so it's, it's like this weird mixture of, like, horrible pain and beauty," said Barney.

Barney shared pictures with FOX 13 News on Wednesday since her daughter's death, including from her funeral which was held in Mt. Pleasant on August 25th. She also shared pictures from memorials put together to honor the life Saria lived.

"It just kind of reinforces how I viewed her and have always viewed her that she's just like this beautiful person who loves everyone and, she's just super fun," said Barney.

Barney spoke on Wednesday about her hope moving forward.

"I just want justice for her and I just want the truth to be known," said Barney.

Barney says the judge pushed the hearing to October 25.

She says she will make the trip back to Anchorage for the hearing if she has the resources to do so.