Heart illuminates over Santaquin in honor of fallen Sgt. Bill Hooser

SANTAQUIN, Utah — The support for fallen Santaquin Police Officer Sgt. Bill Hooser continues.

Just after 9 p.m. Friday, a light display on a mountainside to the north of Santaquin lit up.

The display included red and white lights making the shape of a heart, along with a thin blue line through the center of it.

The light display was put together by the Illuminate Hope Foundation.

"We knew it really hit the community hard and our hearts go out to the family and the departments and everyone and we really wanted to bring I don't know what the best way phrase is, but we just wanted to just memorialize the officer," said Camdyn Hartle, Head of Technology for the Illuminate Hope Foundation.

Hartle told FOX 13 News on Friday that they had been planning for the design for several days. He says a few days ago, he drove out to the area to scope it out and figure out the best place to put the lights.

He says they spent about five hours total on Friday hiking five packs of lights up the mountain.

In all, Hartle says the display consists of 45-50 solar lights. The display is estimated to be more than 300 feet tall.

The light display will turn on every night when the sun goes down through Monday. The lights, Hartle says, will stay on through 3 a.m., when they will turn off, charge up and be ready for the following day.

