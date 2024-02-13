UHP trooper injured off I-80 in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper has been hospitalized in serious condition after an incident involving an SUV that had fled an earlier scene in Salt Lake City. The accident occurred off Interstate 80 and 7200 West and knocked the trooper to a surface street below the accident scene.

The suspect in the SUV was later taken into custody.

According to Salt Lake City police, the incident started at approximately 10 a.m. when officers attempted to stop the SUV and have it pull off to the side of the road. Instead, the suspect inside the SUV fled from the scene, although officers did not follow in pursuit.

Police said one of its officers was hit near 1300 South and 7200 West, but was not injured.

The SUV was later spotted near I-80 and 7200 West where a UHP trooper in the area tried placing spikes in the street to stop the suspect when he fell off the overpass onto the street below.

It's not known if the trooper was struck by the SUV or if he fell on his own.

Salt Lake City police reported 7200 West has been closed due to an investigation. The highway has not been affected by any road closures.

