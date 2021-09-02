Heavy rain leads to flash flooding in southern Utah

HANKSVILLE, Utah — Residents of southern Utah are looking at several days to weeks of cleanup after heavy rains caused flash flooding on Wednesday.

It's been a rough summer for parts of central and southern Utah with seemingly non-stop flash flood events damaging homes and businesses.

Video shared with FOX 13 overnight shows impressive amounts of flooding. The National Weather Service says some areas showed up to six feet of water.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday SR 24 and 95 were closed from Kanesville to Hanksville. Also areas along the Dirty Devil River were flooded with many areas impassible.



Governor Spencer Cox said that state emergency officers were assisting local officials in Hanksville and the surrounding areas Thursday morning.

Authorities asked people to avoid these areas today to give crews time to clear the roads.