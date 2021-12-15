Watch
Heavy snowfall causes delays, cancellations at SLC Airport

Salt Lake City International Airport
Snow removal at the airport
Posted at 10:29 AM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 12:29:29-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Over eight inches of snow fell in an eight-hour period at Salt Lake City's International Airport (Airport), and they are reporting at least six flight cancellations for outbound flights and 25 canceled flights for planes coming in.

This means that more flights are likely to be canceled (those canceled incoming flights mean fewer planes going out) and deicing efforts will cause significant delays.

Though the Airport is working hard to clear the runways, it's important to check any flight status before leaving home and to be prepared for possible delays once at the Airport.

With more snow predicted to fall this week, it will be important to check the Airport's status and flight information to make sure travel plans this holiday season can go as smoothly as possible.

