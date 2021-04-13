Heavy winds leave some damage behind in Davis Co.

FARMINGTON, Utah — Residents of Davis County dealt with strong winds overnight and are preparing for another round Monday evening.

LIVE RADAR: FOX 13s interactive radar shows up-to-the-minute conditions

Strong, downdraft canyon winds blew through local communities all morning long.

First Alert Action Day declared as strong winds continue

One tree was blown over outside a Farmington home as a result of a strong gust around 7 a.m. The tree went down in the driveway, hitting a car, but not damaging any other part of the home.

Stronger winds are forecast for Monday evening through Tuesday morning from Tremonton to North Salt Lake. Northern Utah residents are advised to secure decorations, garbage cans, trampolines and other outdoor items.

