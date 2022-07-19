Heber City father of five missing; believed to be in danger

HEBER CITY, Utah — Police in Heber City are looking for a father of five and new grandfather after he disappeared on Friday.

Brian Hayes was last seen by family members after they say he left for work at 7:30 a.m. on July 15. They said his phone is turned off, so they have no way of getting in touch with him.

The search is no underway in remote areas with rugged terrain that the 45-year-old Hayes may have traveled to, including the Mirror and Crystal Lake areas. Community members have been joining the search on ATV's to help in any way they can.

“We get a little bit emotional, but he has so many friends that are coming here and helping us; just gives us more strength and confidence,” said Jeff Hayes, Brian's father. "We are just going to take it a day at a time and see what we can do."

Hayes is 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 350 pounds with a white and gray beard. According to flyers posted on his disappearance, Hayes was wearing a polo shirt and jeans when he was last seen.