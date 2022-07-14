Heber City Police looking for 'armed and dangerous' homicide suspect

Heber City Police are asking for help to locate the boyfriend of a woman who may have been killed Thursday morning. They warn the man is considered "armed and dangerous."

Officials report that at 10:30 Thursday morning, police responded to a home near 500 E. 300 S. on reports of a possible homicide.

A concerned coworker went to check on a woman who lived at the home when she did not show up to work and the coworker found her dead on the floor of the home.

Based on initial investigation, police are trying to locate the woman's boyfriend, 35-year-old Michael Grant Asman.

Asman is 5'6", weighs 195 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.

He may be driving a white 2005 Chevrolet pickup with a Utah license plate "T287M."

Heber City Police Department

If you see Asman or his vehicle, or know of his location, contact police immediately and do not approach him as he is to be considered "armed and dangerous."