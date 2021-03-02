Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Helicopter crew helps woman down from foothills above Provo

items.[0].image.alt
Utah County Sheriff's Office
Search and Rescue Above Provo, March 1, 2021
Search and Rescue Above Provo, March 1, 2021
Posted at 7:03 AM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 09:03:44-05

PROVO, Utah — A 31-year-old woman is safe after she became lost while hiking in the foothills above Provo Monday night.

According to the Utah County Sheriff's Office, the woman lost track of a trail in the Little Rock Canyon area and called for help around 7 p.m.

According to UCSO spokesman Sgt. Spencer Cannon, the woman wasn't injured, but she was very cold and stranded in thigh-deep snow.

A LifeFlight helicopter crew shuttled a group of six search and rescue team members to a landing zone about 1/3 mile from the woman's location.

The search and rescue team hiked through steep terrain and about three feet of snow to reach the womam and help her hike back to the landing zone.

The helicopter then flew the woman and the search and rescue team back down the mountain.

The rescue operation lasted about 4 1/2 hours.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere