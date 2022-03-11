Help FOX 13 News assist Ukrainian refugees in need

SALT LAKE CITY — FOX 13 is teaming up with the Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Foundation for its "Driven to Assist" donation drive to benefit refugees fleeing Ukraine.

The goal is to get much needed monetary donations as well as essential supplies to those suffering in Ukraine, and we invite our viewers to participate in the cause!

Monetary donations will be matched up to $2 million, and will be distributed to trusted organizations assisting those displaced by war.

“In times of crisis, Utahns respond. They take action to serve, lift, and love, and that is why I’m proud to be a member of this community," said Gail Miller. "We have about 1,500 Ukrainian neighbors who live here in Utah. We are all heartbroken by the desperate situation their loved ones face in Ukraine. This is an opportunity for us to come together, put our arms around our neighbors, and show them that our hearts are united.”

Click here to send a monetary donation

In addition to monetary donations, Utahns can donate critically needed items at various locations along the Wasatch front.

Items that will be collected include:



Diapers

Feminine Hygiene items

New shoes (children or adult sizes)

New socks (children or adult sizes)

New coats or waterproof jackets (children or adult sizes)

Warm hats, gloves and mittens

Base layers/long underwear

Emergency thermal blankets

Hand/foot warmers

To drop off donations, simply head to one of the following locations:

Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres:



Megaplex at Jordan Commons (9:30 AM to 10:15 PM), 9295 South State Street, Sandy

Megaplex at Thanksgiving Point (10:20 AM to 10:15 PM), 2935 North Thanksgiving Way, Lehi

Megaplex at Legacy Crossing (10:30 AM to 9:15 PM), 1075 West Legacy Crossing Blvd., Centerville

Smith's Ballpark



Front Lobby East of home plate gates - 77 West 1300 South, Salt Lake City (9:00 AM to 5:00 PM)

Daybreak Community



The Hub Info Studio, 6172 West Lake Ave., South Jordan (Mon – Sat: 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM; Sun. 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM)

Vivint Arena



Main East Entry Atrium - 301 South Temple, Salt Lake City (11:00 AM to 6:00 PM)

Real Salt Lake Rio Tinto Stadium



Team store - 9256 State Street, Sandy (M-F 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Sat: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM)

Donations will be accepted until March 14. Click here to learn more about the cause.