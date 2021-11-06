Here are the maps the Utah legislature is proposing in redistricting

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Legislature's Redistricting Committee unveiled its long-awaited maps late Friday, ahead of a special session to adopt political boundaries for congress, legislature and state school board.

The maps were made public ahead of a hearing Monday on them, where comment will be solicited. They are different than those advanced by the Independent Redistricting Commission, which was created by voters who approved Proposition 4 in 2018.

The most controversial map will be the congressional map, which divides Salt Lake County (the state's most populous area) into four districts, giving a mix of urban and rural areas.

Utah State Legislature Redistricting Committee

Governor Spencer Cox is calling the legislature into special session starting Tuesday to approve maps. Every 10 years political boundaries are redrawn for congress, legislature and school board based on updated U.S. Census data in the process known as "redistricting."

The legislature has faced increasing pressure to accept maps drawn by the independent commission, which supporters insist are more "fair" and represent thousands of public comments from across the state about what makes up a community. Some have also accused the legislature of gerrymandering in an effort to keep Republicans in control.

But under the law, the legislature gets the final say.

The Independent Redistricting Commission has faced criticism from lawmakers on Capitol Hill, especially after former congressman Rob Bishop resigned from it, complaining that some maps were too "metro-centric."

View the other proposed redistricting maps below:

State Senate

Utah State Legislature Redistricting Committee

State House of Representatives

Utah State Legislature Redistricting Committee

State school board