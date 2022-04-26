Here are Utah’s best high schools for 2022. Where is your school on the list?

For the fourth year in a row, charter schools dominated Utah’s rankings in the annual list of best high schools compiled by U.S. News and World Report. The report, released Monday, names the Top 10 high schools in the state.

Beehive Science and Technology Academy and InTech Collegiate High School maintained their 2021 positions while Farmington High School landed in the top 10 for the first time.

The COVID-19 pandemic made academic assessment data unavailable for the 2019-20 school year, according to U.S. News. The 2022 edition of the rankings used assessment data from the three school years prior to the pandemic (2016-17 to 2018-19) with graduation rates and college readiness data from the 2019-20 school year.

Beehive Science and Technology Academy ranked no. 305 in the nation, according to U.S. News data, falling from no. 224 in 2021. Corner Canyon, the highest ranked traditional high school in the state, ranked no. 980 nationwide.

The report ranked 17,857 public high schools in the United States and 163 in Utah. The shift to charter schools making up a majority of Utah’s top 10 list coincided with a change in the methodology used by U.S. News.

