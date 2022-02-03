Here’s how to get Girl Scout cookies in Utah this season

SALT LAKE CITY — Not even the iconic Girl Scout cookie is immune from the supply shortages that have hit every part of the U.S. economy, from grocery supplies to small businesses, during the COVID-19 pandemic — though a Girl Scout official in Utah says the state has nothing to fear, yet.

Some of the more than 100 councils that oversee the Girl Scout movement across the country reported early shortages of the newest cookie flavor: Adventurefuls, billed as “brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt.”

According to a statement on the Girl Scouts of the USA’s website, Little Brownie Bakers — one of the two companies licensed to make the famous cookies — was hit with “supply chain and labor disruptions” that “caused a nationwide shortage in the production of the Adventurefuls cookie.” GSUSA announced in early January that it would cut off the in-person delivery option for Adventurefuls, but added that “we do not anticipate any other varieties to be impacted by this shortage.”

Callie Birdsall-Chambers, chief marketing officer of the Girl Scouts of Utah, said that while the Utah council has been told the ‘Adventureful’ is “really popular,” they aren’t “hugely concerned” about the shortage.

Read the whole story on The Salt Lake Tribune

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aim to inform readers across the state.