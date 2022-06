Here's the list of hard seltzers legal to sell in Utah grocery and convenience stores

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services (formerly the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control) has released a list of hard seltzers that are legal to sell in grocery and convenience stores.

The list, provided to FOX 13 News, follows legislation that tweaked Utah's unique legal definition of "beer." A compromise bill in the last legislative session allowed the popular hard seltzers to be sold on store shelves. However, depending upon how they are brewed (for example, some have ethyl alcohol-based flavorings that may exceed Utah's legal threshold of 5% alcohol-by-volume), some seltzers will be yanked and only sold in state-run liquor stores.

The DABS said the list will evolve as product makers submit applications and their formulas are reviewed as to where they should go. Current product on store shelves that is not approved for sale in grocery and convenience stores will be allowed to be sold off gradually, so consumers will not notice an immediate change.

One lawmaker tasked by the Republican House majority with overseeing liquor legislation recently told FOX 13 News he anticipates the hard seltzer issue to be revisited in the 2023 legislative session.

The full list: