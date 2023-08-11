Here's what happens behind the scenes of a presidential visit

SALT LAKE CITY — After twenty-four hours of being alert and on guard, the state of Utah can breathe a sigh of relief now that President Joe Biden’s visit is complete.

“It requires a lot of manpower and some detailed planning,” said Lt. Terry Buck with Utah Highway Patrol.

A presidential visit is all hands on deck with federal agents, state troopers, and local police officers looped in.

“We talk with them, they tell us certain things that we’re looking for, we try to figure out the best route, try to find the least intrusive route,” said Buck.

Buck recognizes the president’s motorcade and road closures can be a headache for many drivers.

“I try to identify all the streets and roads and possible entrances and exits that people are going to come in and out of so they don’t end up coming into the motorcade,” he said.

The logistics are a lot of work and sometimes last-minute.

Scott Howell, former state senator and senate minority leader, was alerted of the president’s visit with a week and a half to plan.

“We want to show Utah off at its very best,” he said.

He’s planned visits before with President Bill Clinton, Vice President Kamala Harris, and many other big politicians.

“I will tell you there’s a hierarchy of decision-makers and what they want to collect from the ranks below is the data,” said Howell.

Howell played a major role Wednesday and Thursday in making sure the president saw the sights and met the key players.

“It’s a fundamental thing for me to believe that all the great things we have going in the state of Utah. We need to put the icing on the cake, and this is by showing a warm welcome to the president of the United States of America,” he said.