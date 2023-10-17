Here's what Salt Lake City's Main Street could look like as a pedestrian plaza

SALT LAKE CITY — New designs have been published showing what a downtown Main Street closed to vehicle traffic could look like.

PHOTOS: Salt Lake City pedestrian plaza renderings

Salt Lake City released the renderings as part of a public survey, taking people's opinions on what should be done. Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced plans to close Main Street from South Temple to 400 South permanently to vehicles and make it a pedestrian plaza. It follows the success of "Open Streets," which was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic, giving people an opportunity to spread out. It led to a boost in Main Street business with more people visiting.

"Our vision for Main Street is about creating a walkable destination that brings people together, whether they connect over dinner and drinks, meet up for a concert, or go for a family outing," the mayor said in a statement. "This will further the success we’ve seen in Downtown Salt Lake City and set us up for strong long-term economic health."

Mayor Mendenhall's proposal has received support from the Downtown Alliance and some Main Street business owners.

Proposed ideas in the survey include reducing lanes, spreading out the space for businesses or people to gather, banning vehicles entirely or even scooters and bicycles and making it pedestrian only. Vehicles would still be able to cross Main Street at intersections.

In addition to Main Street, the city is now looking at transforming 100 South from the Salt Palace Convention Center to Main. It could reduce vehicle traffic and add more space for the convention center outdoors.

You can take the survey here until Oct. 31.