Here's what the Utah legislature will tackle in the special session

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox issued the call to bring the Utah State Legislature into special session on Tuesday to tackle the thorny issue of redistricting, as well as a few other issues.

The legislature will address COVID-19 and a bill or resolution against vaccine mandates, something Utah just filed litigation over. As FOX 13 reported on Thursday, Dixie State University's name change to "Utah Tech" will be voted on by lawmakers.

The controversial topic of bail reform will also be addressed. Lawmakers repealed a bill they passed just a year before about when to release criminal defendants ahead of court proceedings after pushback from bail industry and some in law enforcement.

The legislature will also make a statement about "certain banking and financial transaction reporting requirements" before congress and the federal government.

The biggest issue will be redistricting, where lawmakers will vote on political boundaries for congress, legislature and state school board. Lawmakers have faced pressure to adopt maps by a voter-approved independent redistricting commission. The legislature's own redistricting committee is expected to release its maps ahead of Tuesday's special session.

Read the proclamation here: