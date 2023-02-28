Here's when you may be able to see two planets 'kiss' in the night sky

SALT LAKE CITY — If you get lucky and look to the West over the next several days, you may be able to see Jupiter and Venus "kiss" in the night sky!

In reality, these two planets are millions of miles apart from each other and they'll never actually touch, but they'll appear closer and closer together before passing like two ships in the night.

Patrick Wiggins, Utah's Nasa Solar System Ambassador explained that you'll be able to get a great view of the conjunction with binoculars as both planets will be in the same field of view but even with just a naked eye, you'll be able to see the bright Venus and Jupiter.

The planets will be so bright, Wiggins explained, that even with the city lights of Salt Lake City or other areas in Utah, you should still be able to see. The view should be especially spectacular in areas with little light.

Jupiter and Venus will be just one-half degree apart on the night of Wednesday, March 1, and although it's not a rare phenomenon, it's still cool to witness!

Until Wednesday, the planets will move closer and closer together before they once again go on their way into space.

Just look to the West and search for two bright objects in the sky. Utah has had stormy skies over the last week but assuming there's a break in the clouds, you should be able to spot the planets.

Even with the stormy skies, Wiggins said the view may look pretty cool with the backdrop of Utah's snowy mountains.

If you can't step outside tomorrow night to peer at the sky, Wiggins said Tuesday, Thursday and Friday the planets will also be near each other.

Venus moves pretty quickly, Wiggins explained, so if you can, he suggested going out each night to see the solar system in action.