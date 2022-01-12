Here's where you can see bald eagles in Utah this winter

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is hosting events and sharing locations where people can watch Bald Eagles in the wild.

According to DWR, the greatest time to see one of America's most iconic birds is in February. In the winter, bald eagles migrate to Utah in search of food and to avoid the colder weather found further north. Hundreds of eagles are usually in the state by the end of February.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources February is the perfect time to view bald eagles in Utah. You can see eagles at five different viewing sites during Bald Eagle Month.

In February, DWR will host three watching events across the state where people can see and learn more about eagles. If someone is unable to attend one of the events, there are other locations where the birds can be watched without guidance. People can also get a free, collectible Bald Eagle Month pin at any of the regional DWR offices or during the events (while supplies last).

Southern Utah

This viewing event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 8 a.m. to noon at Rush Lake Ranch, located at 9600 N. Minersville Highway (State Route 130). The ranch is located about 12 miles north of Cedar City.

To reach the site, take exit 62 off I-15 and head north on State Route 130. Drive approximately 10 miles to reach the viewing event along the side of the highway. DWR staff will be available to answer questions and to help spot bald eagles nearby. Spotting scopes will be available to use, but people are encouraged to bring their own binoculars.

While the event is free, participants are encouraged to register in advance on Eventbrite. DWR warned these events could be canceled if the weather creates hazardous driving conditions. In that case registered participants will be notified via Eventbrite email.

Central Utah

This event will be held Saturday, Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fountain Green State Fish Hatchery at 700 N. Big Springs Road in Fountain Green. At the hatchery, people will be directed to an eagle-viewing location approximately 1 mile from the hatchery. DWR staff and volunteers will be near a large tree where up to 50 bald eagles have been seen in past years. Pull off the road to view the eagles. Spotting scopes will be set up and available for use, but people are encouraged to bring their own spotting scopes or binoculars. If eagles are not perched in this large tree, participants can drive around Sanpete Valley and often find other eagles.

People coming from the north can reach the hatchery by taking I-15 and exiting the freeway at the second Nephi exit (Exit 225). After exiting the freeway, turn east on State Route 132 and travel about 10 miles. About 1 mile before the city of Fountain Green, a Bald Eagle Day sign will point you to an access road that leads to the hatchery.

Due to disease transmission concerns, tours at the fish hatchery are no longer available; however, bathroom facilities will be open at the hatchery.

While the event is free, participants are encouraged to register in advance on Eventbrite.

Northeastern Utah

This event will be held on Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Ouray National Wildlife Refuge headquarters at 19001 E. Wildlife Refuge Road in Randlett, Uintah County. As with the other events, DWR biologists will be available to answer questions and to help participants spot golden and bald eagles on the refuge. Spotting scopes and binoculars will be available for use, but people should bring their own if possible. Bathroom facilities will be open at the refuge during the event.

To reach the site, travel on U.S. Highway 191 about 14 miles west of Vernal or about 13 miles east of Roosevelt, and turn south on State Route 88. Travel south on SR-88 for 14 miles, and then turn left into the refuge entrance. The refuge headquarters is 1 mile down the entrance road.

While the event is free, participants are encouraged to register in advance on Eventbrite.

Here are some other areas where you can see bald eagles on your own

People driving and looking for eagles should do so safely. Don’t stop in the middle of the road. Instead, pull completely off the road before viewing. And, don’t allow yourself to get distracted while looking for the birds. Safety comes first.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

Northern Utah

People who bring binoculars or a spotting scope can typically get great views of bald eagles at several spots in northern Utah. Here are some of the best:

In the big cottonwood trees at Rendezvous Beach, on the south end of Bear Lake.

In trees along the Blacksmith Fork River, east of Hyrum.

In trees along the Weber River, near Croydon and just below Echo Reservoir.

Along the road leading to Lost Creek Reservoir. The reservoir is north of Croydon.

Willard Bay Reservoir, west of Willard. You can often see eagles in trees near the reservoir and on the ice-capped reservoir itself.

Compton’s Knoll at the Salt Creek Waterfowl Management Area, west of Corinne. You can view bald eagles and other wildlife from the Compton’s Knoll viewing area on the northeast side of the WMA. The rest of the WMA is closed to visitors.