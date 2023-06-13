Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Herriman police searching for missing at-risk teen girl

Posted at 8:11 AM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 10:11:20-04

HERRIMAN, Utah — The Herriman Police Department is searching for a missing at-risk 14-year-old teen girl and they're asking for the public's help to locate her.

Isabella was last seen at 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, police report.

untitled image - 2023-06-13T080905.457.jpg

She has brown hair and blue eyes, stands 5'5" tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Isabella was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans and teal high-top Vans sneakers, police explained.

If you know where Isabella is or have seen her, contact local officials by calling 801-840-4000.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere