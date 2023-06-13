Herriman police searching for missing at-risk teen girl

HERRIMAN, Utah — The Herriman Police Department is searching for a missing at-risk 14-year-old teen girl and they're asking for the public's help to locate her.

Isabella was last seen at 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, police report.

Herriman Police

She has brown hair and blue eyes, stands 5'5" tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Isabella was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans and teal high-top Vans sneakers, police explained.

If you know where Isabella is or have seen her, contact local officials by calling 801-840-4000.