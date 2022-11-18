Herriman woman devastated after home is damaged by SWAT standoff

HERRIMAN, Utah — A Herriman woman is left dealing with the damages of an hours-long SWAT incident that she had no part of.

Carol Lindsey was actually out of the state when a woman broke into her home and barricaded herself inside, armed with a knife.

“People, when you tell them the story, they say, ‘Well, why you?’” she said. “I say, ‘I don’t know, it just happened.’”

On July 7, Herriman Police responded to a disturbance call at a Taco Bell near West Anthem Park Boulevard.

Officers say a woman later identified as Kassandra Boswell ran to the Rushmore Park neighborhood.

The doorbell camera shows her breaking Lindsey’s front window with a golf club. In the video, you see Lindsey’s neighbor confront Boswell.

“Hey, hey, hey!” said the neighbor. “What are you doing?”

“Don’t ‘hey, hey, hey’ me!” said the woman. “This is my house.”

The neighbor continues to shout “no” as the woman keeps breaking the window and eventually climbs inside the home.

Over four months later, that window is still broken and boarded up with a plank of wood.

Police say Boswell barricaded herself in the upstairs bathroom.

Lindsey said she tried to dig a hole in the wall of the master closet, hoping to escape through the neighboring unit.

“But there’s a firewall,” explained Lindsey.

Law enforcement had to use a chemical agent to get her out. Those chemicals completely ruined Lindsey’s home.

“You could smell it and feel it. Your eyes would start to tear up and your nose would start to run,” she said.

Lindsey said everything near the master bedroom had to be removed, cleaned, and torn apart. She said cleaning and renovations cost at least $42,000 dollars.

“I’m feeling much better. I was pretty depressed for quite a long time because it seemed like it would never get done,” she said.

Community members have offered to pay for the costs that insurance won’t cover. They also volunteered to help Lindsey move back in.

She said she’s still a few weeks away from finally returning home.

“It’s just one of those things that happens and you have to deal with it and work your way through it,” said Lindsey. “We just want to be home.”

Officers said Boswell is charged with aggravated robbery and burglary. She also faces two counts of assaulting an officer.