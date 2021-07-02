Watch
High levels of manganese found in South Salt Lake drinking water could pose health risk to infants

City of South Salt Lake
Drinking water
Posted at 3:24 PM, Jul 02, 2021
SOUTH SALT LAKE — Elevated levels of manganese, a naturally occurring element that could pose health risks to infants if found at certain concentrations, was found in the South Salt Lake drinking water system according to a public notice issued on July 1.

There are no federal public health regulations for the substance in drinking water, but the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) advises that if high levels are found, people should avoid using tap water to prepare bottles or food for infants under six months old.

Following EPA's guidance, South Salt Lake also suggests that customers avoid using tap water for the elderly and those with liver disease.

Tap water may be used to prepare foods, such as pasta, where the water is discarded prior to consumption.

South Salt Lake is also cautioning people not to boil water, as this will only increase manganese levels when the water evaporates.

South Salt Lake water system is now taking action to reduce manganese levels by flushing the system in affected areas and is continuing to have the water tested.

For more information and updates, or to request bottled water, visit the City of South Salt Lake website.

