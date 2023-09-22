High school football team makes wishes come true for honorary member for the day

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Once a week, before a game, the Crimson Cliffs High School football team shares their time with an honorary "Crimson Captain" to learn about their challenges and understand their struggles.

Coach Wayne Alofipo has made the "Crimson Captain" position a tradition since becoming the head coach for the high school, believing spending time with people of different walks of life teaches the player compassion and empathy.

"They speak to us, they share their trials, their challenges and struggles with us to teach what they learned throughout it," he said. "There's been a lot of tears shed during those moments."

The Crimson Captains are also given a swag pack and can choose whether they would like to score a touchdown, throw a touchdown, or tackle with the team like any other player.

"We just want to bring awareness to all these people that are part of our community," said Alofipo. "You are not alone, you have support and we are thankful for you."