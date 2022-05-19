High School girl in hospital, ex-boyfriend killed in 'apparent murder-suicide'

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Officials are investigating after a 17-year-old girl and her 20-year-old ex-boyfriend were found with gunshot wounds in a car at Hobble Creek Park. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the girl was taken to the hospital, where she is not expected to survive.

Police are calling the incident an "apparent murder-suicide," but an investigation is ongoing.

Police tell FOX 13 News that at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday, they were requested to do a welfare check on the 17-year-old girl and her ex-boyfriend. The couple had broken up the night before and information suggested the man had made some threats toward her, officials explained.

Later, police also learned that there was a firearm in his possession that was missing from the man's home, which they assumed meant he had the weapon with him.

Officers went to the last known location of the teenager, which was her high school. They began looking for the vehicle that was in question and could not find it at the school so officials were able to ping the teenager's cell phone.

Police say after searching a few different locations, the mother of the 20-year-old man told them that her son had called and said that the pair would be at Hobble Creek Park.

Officers responded to the park and found the two seated in a vehicle, slumped over, with gunshot wounds to their heads, police said.

The 20-year-old man was declared deceased at the scene and the teenager was taken via helicopter to the hospital. Police said the girl "is not expected to survive."

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and police did not disclose who they believe shot the two individuals. They are calling the incident an "apparent murder-suicide."

FOX 13 News has a crew at the scene and will update this article with more information as it becomes available.