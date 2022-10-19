Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

High school students encouraged to enter #WeBuildUtah video contest

Association of General Contractors-Utah video contest
Association of General Contractors—Utah
Association of General Contractors-Utah video contest
Posted at 1:04 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 15:04:10-04

SALT LAKE CITY — High school students inspiring to build Utah's future houses, businesses, or churches could win up to $1,500 in a contest sponsored by Associated General Contractors of Utah.

Created for students who might want a future in the construction industry, contestants should submit a TikTok/Instagram type video of 60 seconds or less using the hashtag #WeBuildUtah.

Videos will be accepted through November 1, 2022 at 5 p.m., with judging on November 14h.

Judging will take place on November 14th, 2022, with the first place video taking home $1,500; second place receiving $1,000; third place winning $500; and a "judge's choice" award of $1,000.

Go here for rules and more information about how to enter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere