High school students encouraged to enter #WeBuildUtah video contest

SALT LAKE CITY — High school students inspiring to build Utah's future houses, businesses, or churches could win up to $1,500 in a contest sponsored by Associated General Contractors of Utah.

Created for students who might want a future in the construction industry, contestants should submit a TikTok/Instagram type video of 60 seconds or less using the hashtag #WeBuildUtah.

Videos will be accepted through November 1, 2022 at 5 p.m., with judging on November 14h.

Judging will take place on November 14th, 2022, with the first place video taking home $1,500; second place receiving $1,000; third place winning $500; and a "judge's choice" award of $1,000.

Go here for rules and more information about how to enter.