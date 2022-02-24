High speed chase in Tooele leads to arrests and multiple felony charges

TOOELE, Utah — A high speed car chase late Wednesday night led to the arrest of the car's driver and passenger on multiple theft, drug, and weapons charges.

Police in Tooele received a report of a reckless vehicle just before midnight, but when the person who called in the report tried to follow it, his car was rammed by the reckless driver, who then sped away.

Police were able to locate the car and tried to spike its wheels, but were unable to stop it and had to abandon the chase near Saltair because of weather concerns.

However, the car was later located pulling into the Comfort Inn near Saddleback Boulevard in Tooele; the female passenger was taken into custody immediately, but the driver ran into the hotel, where he was later captured.

Both the driver and passenger have outstanding warrants in addition to the charges stemming from this incident.

