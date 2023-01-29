Watch Now
High speeds and slick conditions lead to rollover on I-80

A snapshot of the scene from a UDOT traffic camera. A fire engine and UHP cruiser are on the scene as troopers investigate the crash. The rolled-over vehicle is in the crash by the side of the road.
UDOT
A snapshot from a UDOT traffic camera.
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jan 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-29 13:22:56-05

SALT LAKE CITY — As the snow continues to fall, Utah Highway Patrol is urging drivers to slow down after a speeding vehicle rolled over near the I-80 ramp to I-215 West Sunday morning.

The crash happened just after 10:00 a.m. when a vehicle was going too fast for the wet road conditions went off the road and rolled over.

Fortunately, no major injuries were reported, but the ramp was closed to allow for a tow truck to come pull the vehicle away.

Drivers are asked to be mindful of how fast they are driving during wet weather events such as snow or rain.

