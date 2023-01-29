High speeds and slick conditions lead to rollover on I-80

SALT LAKE CITY — As the snow continues to fall, Utah Highway Patrol is urging drivers to slow down after a speeding vehicle rolled over near the I-80 ramp to I-215 West Sunday morning.

The crash happened just after 10:00 a.m. when a vehicle was going too fast for the wet road conditions went off the road and rolled over.

Fortunately, no major injuries were reported, but the ramp was closed to allow for a tow truck to come pull the vehicle away.

Drivers are asked to be mindful of how fast they are driving during wet weather events such as snow or rain.