Highland games, chicken nugget eating contest, folk festival, and MORE happening this weekend!

Celebrate Father's Day weekend with some quality time with dad! With festivals, markets and plenty of community events, there's sure to be something fun for the entire family.
If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, let us know by emailing news@fox13now.com
Here's what's happening this weekend:
CACHE COUNTY
Nibley Heritage Days
- With a parade and other FREE family fun such as pony rides, a climbing wall, axe-throwing and pioneer-themed games, everyone can celebrate the heritage of Nibley, Utah! Head to the website to check out the full schedule of events.
DAVIS COUNTY
Coats for Kids Car show
- Just because it's warm out right now doesn't mean it's the perfect time to collect coats for kids in need. On Friday and Saturday, enjoy food and entertainment all while contributing to warm winter clothing for kids in the South Davis Elementary Schools. The fun on Friday will be on Main Street and Townsquare in Bountiful from 5-10 p.m. Then more fun will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at North Park.
Movie in the park and backyard campout
- Basin Recreation is hosting a backyard camp out night as well as movie screening of E.T. at Trailside Park. Bring a tent and set up from 7-8:30 p.m. with games including cornhole, frisbee, and more! The movie is free but to reserve a tent spot it'll cost $20.
- Police officers and car enthusiasts will come together Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to share their passion for cars of all models at Fisher Park in Clearfield. All proceeds will go to a police officer who is battling cancer.
GARFIELD COUNTY
Bryce Canyon Astronomy Festival
- Bryce Canyon is stunning by day and equally glorious at night with millions of stars dotting the sky! The annual Astronomy festival features family-friendly daytime activities and special evening programs such as telescope viewing and constellation tours! Happening Thursday through Saturday at the park.
IRON COUNTY
Water Festival
- Free hot dogs! Bounce houses! Slip n' slide! Beach volleyball! Educational booths! All part of a community event being hosted at Cedar City Main Street Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saurday to educate residents on water.
- Samba Fogo and the Heartland Marimba Quartet will be playing for FREE at the crossroads music fest at Southern Utah University on Friday and Saturday! Bring a blanket and sit on the lawn to enjoy two nights of local music.
TOOELE COUNTY
Utah Wild Horse and Burro Festival
- On Friday and Saturday, head to the Deseret Peak Complex in Tooele to enjoy the company of gentled mustangs and burros. FREE admission for everyone!
MILLARD COUNTY
Millard County Fair
- Food, live entertainment, entries and all the traditional fair fun at the Millard County Fair hosted Thursday-Sunday. The festivities will be at the Millard County Faiground in Delta with things kicking off at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Check out the full schedule for specifics on attractions.
SALT LAKE COUNTY
Utah Blues Festival
- It's Salt Lake City's largest gathering of blues fans and it's happening on Friday and Saturday at the Gallivan Center! Workshops, vendors, food trucks, drinks and of course plenty of blues music for everyone to enjoy. Tickets required.
- Eat among feathered friends at the Tracy Aviary! A breakfast buffet, hands-on activities and games, bird encounters and live music will be taking place on Saturday from 8-10 a.m. Tickets required.
Lee Kay Public Shooting Range open house
- Shooting demos, dog training, decoy placement and plenty of learning opportunities on how to shoot on Saturday at the Lee Kay Public Shooting Range for FREE! The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is putting on the community event and is asking that you reserve a spot to attend.
- Kids ages 2-9 years old can take part in a triathlon (never too young to start them out - right?!) at Draper's Galena Park. Kids will bike, run and go down an inflatable water slide in the event. A foam area will also be at the end of the course for fun! Everyone that crosses the finish line will get a medal for participation! Registration required.
- Discover an enchanting world of fun and imagination during this festival at Gardner Village on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Shop from charming vendors, discover magical nooks and crannies and take a photo with life-sized fairy wings around the village!
- Celebrate Chinese culture and commemorate the ancient poet Qu Yuan with performances, crafts and activities at the Main Library in Salt Lake City on Saturday at 1 p.m. The day is to celebrate good luck and good health!
Air Guitar Regional Championships
- With a $10 entry fee, you can enter the regional air guitar championships hosted in Salt Lake City at Aces High Saloon on Saturday. If you win, you'll be guaranteed competition slot in the National Championships! Bring your best air guitar and get ready to compete! Competitors should arrive by 8 p.m.
- Live performances, spoken word, a fashion show, art gallery, food trucks, prizes, giveaways and MORE will be at Millcreek Common from 4-10 p.m. on Sunday to celebrate Juneteenth in Utah.
Utah Scottish Festival and Highland Games
- Bagpipes, dancing, food and alllll things Scottish at the Utah state Fair Park this weekend! Tickets are required and gates open at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Don't miss the opening ceremonies at noon to mark the event!
- Celebrate the community of West Valley City for FREE during Westfest happening Thursday-Sunday at and around the rec center! Some of the events to look forward to include a chicken nugget eating competition, carnival, butterfly release, parade, bands and more!
SEVIER COUNTY
Eyes to the Sky Balloon Festival
- As the event is named, turn your eyes to the sky for this balloon festival in Salina happening Friday, Saturday and Sunday! Balloons are just part of the fun as the event will also have carnival rides, crafts, local performances, a breakfast, vendors, face painting, bingo, a free concert and MORE! Check out the full schedule for all the times and days.
SUMMIT COUNTY
Latino Arts Festival
- Celebrate Latino cultures of Peru, Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and more through art, dance, music, film and food at this festival happening Friday through Sunday at Canyons Village at Park City Mountain.
- The annual historic home tour in Park City is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature at least eight homes as well as Miners Hospital and the Park City library. Take a tour through history as you explore some of the historic buildings in the area. Tickets required.
UTAH COUNTY
Fork Fest
- "The Aces" are headlining this music festival happening Friday and Saturday at Art Dye Park in American Fork. In total, 32 bands will play across 3 stafes. There will also be food trucks, art installations, hammocks, bounce houses and vendors with local artisans. Tickets required.
Timpanogos Bluegrassroots and Folk Festival
- All afternoon and evening on Saturday, enjoy music from local performers that will get your hands clapping and knees thumping! The festival goes from 2-6 p.m. at the Orem Recreation Center and visitors can look forward to workshops, jam sessions and plenty of fun. Then at 7 p.m., a concert will be held at Mountain View High School. Tickets required!
- We told you about this Utah tradition last weekend and the fun continues this weekend in Pleasant Grove for Strawberry Days! This weekend, attendees can look forward to a pie eating contest, parade, 5K race, rodeo, volleyball, and concert.
WASATCH COUNTY
Kids Train Days
- Take a short train ride in a themed car! Kids can either choose princesses and pirated, dinosaurs or a train-themed car. Guests will get their photo with the conductor in front of the locomotive. It's a 40-minute trip but make sure to hang around the depot for a magic show! Kids of all ages are welcome. Happening Friday and Saturday - tickets required!
WEBER COUNTY
Juneteenth Festival
- Starting off with the Juneteenth Flag Raising and continuing with a full festival, celebrate Juneteenth in Ogden with activities running through the next two weekends! The festivities are happening this weekend at the Ogden Amphitheater starting at noon.
- On Friday night and all day Saturday, celebrate South Ogden with free ice cream, a parade, face painting, a talent show, bounce houses, concert, fireworks and more family fun! Happening at Burch Creek Park and Friendship Park!