Highland games, chicken nugget eating contest, folk festival, and MORE happening this weekend!

Celebrate Father's Day weekend with some quality time with dad! With festivals, markets and plenty of community events, there's sure to be something fun for the entire family.

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, let us know by emailing news@fox13now.com

Here's what's happening this weekend:

CACHE COUNTY

Nibley Heritage Days



With a parade and other FREE family fun such as pony rides, a climbing wall, axe-throwing and pioneer-themed games, everyone can celebrate the heritage of Nibley, Utah! Head to the website to check out the full schedule of events.

DAVIS COUNTY

Coats for Kids Car show



Just because it's warm out right now doesn't mean it's the perfect time to collect coats for kids in need. On Friday and Saturday, enjoy food and entertainment all while contributing to warm winter clothing for kids in the South Davis Elementary Schools. The fun on Friday will be on Main Street and Townsquare in Bountiful from 5-10 p.m. Then more fun will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at North Park.

Movie in the park and backyard campout



Basin Recreation is hosting a backyard camp out night as well as movie screening of E.T. at Trailside Park. Bring a tent and set up from 7-8:30 p.m. with games including cornhole, frisbee, and more! The movie is free but to reserve a tent spot it'll cost $20.

Cops and Cars



Police officers and car enthusiasts will come together Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to share their passion for cars of all models at Fisher Park in Clearfield. All proceeds will go to a police officer who is battling cancer.

GARFIELD COUNTY

Bryce Canyon Astronomy Festival

Bryce Canyon is stunning by day and equally glorious at night with millions of stars dotting the sky! The annual Astronomy festival features family-friendly daytime activities and special evening programs such as telescope viewing and constellation tours! Happening Thursday through Saturday at the park.

IRON COUNTY

Water Festival

Free hot dogs! Bounce houses! Slip n' slide! Beach volleyball! Educational booths! All part of a community event being hosted at Cedar City Main Street Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saurday to educate residents on water.

Crossroads Music Fest

Samba Fogo and the Heartland Marimba Quartet will be playing for FREE at the crossroads music fest at Southern Utah University on Friday and Saturday! Bring a blanket and sit on the lawn to enjoy two nights of local music.

TOOELE COUNTY

Utah Wild Horse and Burro Festival

On Friday and Saturday, head to the Deseret Peak Complex in Tooele to enjoy the company of gentled mustangs and burros. FREE admission for everyone!

MILLARD COUNTY

Millard County Fair

Food, live entertainment, entries and all the traditional fair fun at the Millard County Fair hosted Thursday-Sunday. The festivities will be at the Millard County Faiground in Delta with things kicking off at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Check out the full schedule for specifics on attractions.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Utah Blues Festival

It's Salt Lake City's largest gathering of blues fans and it's happening on Friday and Saturday at the Gallivan Center! Workshops, vendors, food trucks, drinks and of course plenty of blues music for everyone to enjoy. Tickets required.

Breakfast with the birds

Eat among feathered friends at the Tracy Aviary! A breakfast buffet, hands-on activities and games, bird encounters and live music will be taking place on Saturday from 8-10 a.m. Tickets required.

Lee Kay Public Shooting Range open house

Shooting demos, dog training, decoy placement and plenty of learning opportunities on how to shoot on Saturday at the Lee Kay Public Shooting Range for FREE! The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is putting on the community event and is asking that you reserve a spot to attend.

Tiny tot triathalon

Kids ages 2-9 years old can take part in a triathlon (never too young to start them out - right?!) at Draper's Galena Park. Kids will bike, run and go down an inflatable water slide in the event. A foam area will also be at the end of the course for fun! Everyone that crosses the finish line will get a medal for participation! Registration required.

Woodland Fairy Festival

Discover an enchanting world of fun and imagination during this festival at Gardner Village on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Shop from charming vendors, discover magical nooks and crannies and take a photo with life-sized fairy wings around the village!

Dragon Boat Festival

Celebrate Chinese culture and commemorate the ancient poet Qu Yuan with performances, crafts and activities at the Main Library in Salt Lake City on Saturday at 1 p.m. The day is to celebrate good luck and good health!

Air Guitar Regional Championships

With a $10 entry fee, you can enter the regional air guitar championships hosted in Salt Lake City at Aces High Saloon on Saturday. If you win, you'll be guaranteed competition slot in the National Championships! Bring your best air guitar and get ready to compete! Competitors should arrive by 8 p.m.

Juneteenth Celebration

Live performances, spoken word, a fashion show, art gallery, food trucks, prizes, giveaways and MORE will be at Millcreek Common from 4-10 p.m. on Sunday to celebrate Juneteenth in Utah.

Utah Scottish Festival and Highland Games

Bagpipes, dancing, food and alllll things Scottish at the Utah state Fair Park this weekend! Tickets are required and gates open at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Don't miss the opening ceremonies at noon to mark the event!

Westfest

Celebrate the community of West Valley City for FREE during Westfest happening Thursday-Sunday at and around the rec center! Some of the events to look forward to include a chicken nugget eating competition, carnival, butterfly release, parade, bands and more!

SEVIER COUNTY

Eyes to the Sky Balloon Festival

As the event is named, turn your eyes to the sky for this balloon festival in Salina happening Friday, Saturday and Sunday! Balloons are just part of the fun as the event will also have carnival rides, crafts, local performances, a breakfast, vendors, face painting, bingo, a free concert and MORE! Check out the full schedule for all the times and days.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Latino Arts Festival



Celebrate Latino cultures of Peru, Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and more through art, dance, music, film and food at this festival happening Friday through Sunday at Canyons Village at Park City Mountain.

Park City historic home tour



The annual historic home tour in Park City is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature at least eight homes as well as Miners Hospital and the Park City library. Take a tour through history as you explore some of the historic buildings in the area. Tickets required.

UTAH COUNTY

Fork Fest



"The Aces" are headlining this music festival happening Friday and Saturday at Art Dye Park in American Fork. In total, 32 bands will play across 3 stafes. There will also be food trucks, art installations, hammocks, bounce houses and vendors with local artisans. Tickets required.

Timpanogos Bluegrassroots and Folk Festival



All afternoon and evening on Saturday, enjoy music from local performers that will get your hands clapping and knees thumping! The festival goes from 2-6 p.m. at the Orem Recreation Center and visitors can look forward to workshops, jam sessions and plenty of fun. Then at 7 p.m., a concert will be held at Mountain View High School. Tickets required!

Strawberry Days



We told you about this Utah tradition last weekend and the fun continues this weekend in Pleasant Grove for Strawberry Days! This weekend, attendees can look forward to a pie eating contest, parade, 5K race, rodeo, volleyball, and concert.

WASATCH COUNTY

Kids Train Days



Take a short train ride in a themed car! Kids can either choose princesses and pirated, dinosaurs or a train-themed car. Guests will get their photo with the conductor in front of the locomotive. It's a 40-minute trip but make sure to hang around the depot for a magic show! Kids of all ages are welcome. Happening Friday and Saturday - tickets required!

WEBER COUNTY

Juneteenth Festival



Starting off with the Juneteenth Flag Raising and continuing with a full festival, celebrate Juneteenth in Ogden with activities running through the next two weekends! The festivities are happening this weekend at the Ogden Amphitheater starting at noon.

South Ogden Days

