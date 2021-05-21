Hiker found dead after long fall in Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Search and Rescue teams discovered the body of a fallen hiker in Little Cottonwood Canyon early Friday morning.

The 31-year-old man had gone on a hike to Mount Superior Thursday afternoon, and his family had reported him as overdue.

“The family called us this morning about 1:19,” Unified Police Department spokesman Ken Hansen said. “We were up here at 1:30 and had search and rescue up on the mountain by 3 a.m. so we’ve been searching but located him at about seven this morning.”

Hansen said the man had apparently slipped on the snow and had fallen a long distance.

"He’s an experienced trail runner and hiker but up here there’s still a lot of snow, it’s still very wet,” Hansen said. “In this area here there’s very steep hills, steep inclines and can be treacherous.”

Hansen suggests waiting for more snow to melt and for things to dry out before getting in some of these areas.

The hiker had notified others that he was going on a hike and told them where he would be hiking.

Police have identified the victim, but won't release his name until next of kin has been notified.

