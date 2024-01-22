Hiker injured by falling chunk of ice on Ogden trail

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A chunk of ice hit a hiker on Saturday in Weber County, prompting a full response from search and rescue.

The Ogden Fire Department was initially notified of a female hiker who was injured while hiking in Waterfall Canyon.

Weber County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue

While hiking to the frozen waterfall, a chunk of ice fell and hit the woman. It was initially reported the woman had severe injuries, prompting a full response from experts.

A medical helicopter was sent to the area so the woman could potentially be hoisted to safety but due to wind and terrain, the hoist was impossible.

Weber County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue

Teams geared up and headed in to rescue the woman, with photos showing snowmobiles and special snow equipment used by search and rescue.

Weber County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue

After an assessment of the woman, she requested to simply walk down to a waiting UTV, where she was taken back to the trailhead and eventually to the hospital.

Weber County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue

Weber County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue

The incident prompted officials to remind recreators of the increased risk of falling ice when temperatures warm up.

They recommended completely avoiding areas with a risk of falling ice and checking the avalanche forecast before adventuring in the snow.