IRON COUNTY, Utah — Search and Rescue teams rescued a woman with a broken arm in the Kanarra Falls in Kanarriville Wednesday evening.

All personnel cleared the scene without incident after carrying the hiker out in a litter to be transported via ambulance to the Cedar City Hospital.

At 2:48 p.m. Wednesday, crews responded to a call of a woman with a broken arm past the ladder and fell at Kanarra Falls.

The rescue operation successfully concluded at 6:30 p.m.