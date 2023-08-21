Hilary flooding could cause produce shortages, hike prices in Utah

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — While Utah didn't feel the brunt of Tropical Storm Hilary as it pounded the west coast, the state could still feel an impact for weeks to come.

Nickey’s Warehouse sells surplus food from big suppliers like U.S. Foods and Nicholas Foods.

“When items get close to the date, or just a fat big order, they have too much in stock, I’m their outlet," said owner Paul Stoddart.

Too much water isn’t good for produce, and Stoddard said many of the fruits and vegetables Utahns buy in local grocery stores come from California.

“This produce that goes to the stores is going to be very short-shelved because it won't last long due to the amount of water that they have," he said. "And then we have a delay in the next harvest.

"So that's where you're going to see shortages in the stores. How long of a shortage is that? Two-to-three weeks from what I've heard."

He added that Utah grocery stores will probably see price hikes and a lot of vacant shelves,

“Big time with strawberry and lettuce," he said. "Strawberries will be heavily affected. You'll probably see a price increase on those in the future.”

The flooding could work out in Stoddart's favor as his warehouse might get an abundance of produce that the grocery stores can’t take.

“They like to have more shelf life for their produce," said Stoddart. "Their turnover is quick, but it comes in on a daily basis, and they rely on turning it over as quickly as they can. But they're going to find that this, by the time it's harvested, by the time it gets to them, it's about expired."