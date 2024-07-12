Hildale City officials declares emergency after major drinking water well found damaged

HILDALE, Utah — Hildale City officials have notified residents to stop outdoor water use after a major water well was found to be not working Thursday. Normal water use is expected to return "within a few days."

The nearby Colorado City was also included in the notice. The order was made to ensure drinking water for the community's health and safety and adequate water for fighting potential fires.

Crews are working to fix the damaged water well and normal water use is expected to return to normal "within a few days."

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.