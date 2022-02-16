Hill AFB personnel, F-35s deployed to Germany

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — As tensions increase along the Ukraine and Russia border, Utah's Hill Air Force Base has deployed Airmen and F-35s to neighboring Germany. The support comes from the base's active duty 388th and Reserve 419th Fighter Wing.

F-35A Lightning II fighter jets, along with personnel from the base arrived in Spangdahlem on Wednesday to enhance NATOs collective defensive posture along with Allied and Partner nations, according to base officials.

U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner An F-35A Lightning II from the 388th Fighter Wing taxis prior to launch for deployment to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.





“Our Airmen and aircraft were ready to go. I’m thankful for their hard work, and all of the support we received from Hill Air Force Base to get out the door,” said Col. Craig Andrle, 388th Fighter Wing commander. “This deployment proves we can provide our Air Force the capabilities of the F-35A anywhere in the world rapidly.”

The 388th Fighter Wing out of Hill is the Air Force's first active duty combat-capable F-35A Lightning unit.

U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner A crew chief from the 388th Fighter Wing marshalls an F-35A Lightning II for deployment to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.

“The deployment of U.S. F-35As to Spangdahlem Air Base increases the defensive posture of the NATO Alliance and enhances our ability to operate together,” said Gen. Jeff Harrigian, Commander U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa and Commander Allied Air Command. “We are facing a dynamic environment and this deployment significantly enhances our support to NATO’s defenses.”

A predicted Russian invasion of Ukraine did not occur Wednesday, but the Associated Press reports the United States and its allies maintain that the threat remains strong, with Europe’s security and economic stability in the balance.