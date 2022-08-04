Hill Air Force airman charged for explosion in Syria that injured four

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — A Hill Air Force Base airman has been charged in relation to the explosion that injured U.S. troops in Syria back in April.

Tech. Sgt. David W. Dezwaan, Jr., an explosive ordnance disposal specialist, has been charged with dereliction of duty; destroying military property; reckless endangerment; access of a government computer with an unauthorized purpose; obtaining classified information; and aggravated assault.

It was initially reported that the injuries were caused by artillery or another form of indirect fire, but the Pentagon later said the attack was carried out by the “deliberate placement of explosive charges” at Green Village, an ammunition holding area and shower facility on the base.

The preliminary hearing date has been scheduled for August 23 at Hill Air Force Base and will be open to the public.

According to Fox13’s content sharing partners at the Salt Lake Tribune, the blasts hit two support buildings. Four service members were evaluated for minor injuries and possible traumatic brain injuries.

Officials have provided no insight into any motivation for the attack.

