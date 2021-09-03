Hill fighter wings conduct night flying through September

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — The active duty 388th and Reserve 419th Fighter Wings will conduct local night-flying operations with the F-35A Lightning II on most weekdays through Oct. 1.

During this period, flying is scheduled to be completed between 10 - 11:30 p.m. These times may change based on a number of factors including weather, airspace availability on the Utah Test and Training Range, and other support elements.

READ: Day in the life of a F-35 Fighter Pilot

Hill’s fighter wings must train at night to maintain their combat readiness and all-weather capabilities. Night flying is limited to what is required for pilots to remain proficient in those skills.

Over the past two years, all three of the wing’s fighter squadrons have deployed in support of combat operations in the Middle East and remain ready when they are called upon.

READ: First female Commander of F-35A Demo Team hopes to inspire girls to dream big

Hill AFB is home to 78 F-35A Lightning IIs. The 388th and Reserve 419th Fighter Wings are the Air Force's first combat-capable F-35A units, and fly and maintain the jet in a Total Force partnership, which capitalizes on the strength of both components.