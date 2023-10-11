Hillcrest High School celebrates school spirit during Cool School of the Week

MIDVALE, Utah — Before the bell even rings to start classes on Wednesday morning, Hillcrest High School students are decked out in black and green to celebrate the Cool School of the Week.

The cheer team, drumline, drill team, marching band, choir, student body officers and theater students woke up with FOX 13 News on Good Day Utah to show off their school pride.

The drill team has been working together since April and as the football season has wrapped up, competition begins.

"Our team has been very successful on and off of the dance floor for a long time," explained Lola, a member of the team. "We can't wait to continue that legacy this year."

The team gave FOX 13 News a taste of their routine, leaping and spinning to hit songs while representing their school colors.

The marching band is taking a unique approach to their routine in order to stand out, giving a talented violinist her time in the spotlight.

"We have a very very talented soloist, a soloist is not necessarily something super commonplace, especially violin," explained Alex Stone, percussion president and drumline captain.

Hard work put in by the band has paid off as the group recently took first place in its division and is preparing for the upcoming state competition.

"It's been a lot of hard work and a lot of hours put in but our kids have been really passionate and driven to do their best," reflected Diana, assistant drum major.

For just forming three years ago, there's no doubt the band will continue to flourish at Hillcrest High School.

In the theater, students performed Shakespeare, showing off the skills that won them a championship title at the national Shakespeare Festival hosted at Southern Utah University last weekend.

Beyond their school spirit, students are also trying to boost their community.

"We are hosting [the winter fundraiser] in order to provide more rations and more clothing for our food pantry at our school," explained Sylvia, the student body president.

With the legacy of Hillcrest High School alive and well, students will continue to thrive as they represent their cool school for years to come.