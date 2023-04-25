Hires Big H reopens third location with newly remodeled space

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Utah favorite for decades, Hires Big H is reopening a third location in West Valley City with a newly remodeled space after being forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hires Big H

A Litzas Pizza will also be housed in the space.

Known for its hamburgers, Hires Big H opened in 1959 and currently has two operating locations in Salt Lake City and Midvale.

In 2020, the West Valley City location was forced to close as the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on restaurants across the country.

Soon, the beloved West Valley City location will be back in business with an entirely new look.

Metallic tables, booths, funky lighting and art with a nod to the 1950s nostalgic feel of the restaurant are all part of the family-friendly vibe of the restaurant.

Hires Big H

Hires Big H

Hires Big H

Hires Big H

Hires Big H

Leaders with the restaurant hinted that customers can look forward to new menu items that will be announced in the coming weeks.

The location at 2900 West 4700 South will open its doors for the first time on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.

Those in attendance will get an extra sweet treat with free ice cream cones being given out all day long.

If you want to check out the restaurant on any other day of the week, be aware of its unique operating schedule, only open from Wednesdays to Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.