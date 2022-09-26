Historic community in Parleys Canyon expresses concern over proposed gravel pit

MT. AIRE, Utah — Members of the Mt. Aire community, a district in Parleys Canyon with homes built by early Utah pioneers, are speaking out about a proposed nearby mining operation.

“I’m going to bring my grandkids — it’s now the seventh generation that’s been here,” said Mt. Aire cabin owner Frank Nilson. “My whole family history is tied into this place.”

They say their homes are in danger with Granite Construction Company proposing a gravel pit location less than a mile away.

“For this cabin, it’s the vibrations,” said cabin owner John Felt. “When this comes crumbling down, that's going to be a heartbreaker. That’s my main concern.”

But the construction company says there’s a big need for the gravel pit.

“The benefit would be to provide aggregate materials,” said Granite Construction spokesman Matt Lusty. “We need those for everything in Utah — for housing, with roads, with the way that our water moves.”

Lusty says the project won’t change the canyon much.

“This is not a pristine, reserve canyon like everybody’s saying it is,” said Lusty. “This is land that can’t be accessed anyway. It’s really not going to touch things like people have said it will.”

But Mt. Aire community members say they’re not happy.

“It’s been so disheartening to picture what this would look like with a giant mine adjacent to this canyon,” said cabin owner Shelley Thaynerich. “If we lose control over the whole entire canyon, this place will become like so many others that is threatened by bad air and fire.”

Community members say they’re hoping others will learn about the proposed project and help to speak out against it.