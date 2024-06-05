Historic Cottonwood Paper Mill may be torn down for condos, developers propose

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — A historic building in Cottonwood Heights could be torn down and turned into townhomes and condos.

Behind the old Cottonwood Paper Mill's abandoned walls sits almost 150 years of history.

"There used to be dances, Halloween," recalled Shawna Bland. "A haunted house, of course, that I went to as a child."

Now, it's a popular landmark tucked away near Big Cottonwood Creek.

"We've been a little amiss that our little piece of heaven will become very crowded," said Jackie Hibbard.

Property owners and developers proposed to rezone the area so they could build 175 condos and 120 townhomes across thirty acres of space. Nine acres below Wasatch Boulevard would stay open.

Neighbors who have lived there for over twenty years can't picture it.

"I can't," said Bland. "Well, I can, and then I cringe, because that would be horrible."

FOX 13 News reached out to Think Architect for comment and did not hear back.

In the plans submitted to the city, they wrote the goals are to "preserve the legacy and heritage."

Hibbard said the "legacy" is the building itself.

"Even though it's dilapidated, it hasn't been taken care of, it can be restored to its glory," she said.

Developers also wrote that there is "little public understanding of engineering reports, the state of the building, and cost predictions for preservation and restoration."

"It does seem like something needs to be done," said Amy Neeley. "I don't think the answer is multi-family development, but you know that place is haunted, too, so I'd be nervous for anybody to build on this place."

The planning commission will be introduced to the plans in their Wednesday work session at 5 p.m. Neighbors and history lovers plan to attend the 6 p.m. business session to share their thoughts in the public comment period.