Historic Main Street in Midvale undergoing revitalization

MIDVALE, Utah — New efforts to revitalize Midvale’s Main Street are now visible as several of its historic buildings are undergoing renovations, including The Pearl on Main, a live theater venue that operates out of a nearly century-old building.

“We’ve got a plan drawn and engineered to do a big marquee sign and blade signage for the theater,” explained owner John Simianer.

The investment is steep, too, at $130,000. However, Simianer’s receiving some help paying for it from the city’s Main Street Façade Improvement Program which allows private building owners to apply for city funding that can be used toward revamping how their commercial spaces look from the street.

Renovations are also underway at the old Midvale State Bank, according to Assistant City Manager Nate Rockwood. He says they started working on the now-vacant building about six months ago, and their plan is to eventually turn it into a restaurant.

According to Midvale Mayor Marcus Stevenson, these types of changes will make a meaningful difference in the area’s overall aesthetic, which he hopes will make the street more attractive to new business and visitors.

“That’s what we want… different people from different backgrounds coming and experiencing our street. But, we have to have a diverse range of amenities and events in order to do that,” explained Stevenson.

However, the city is facing several challenges in making this a reality. Part of that stems from the large number vacant buildings currently on Main Street. Another factor is the street’s location.

“One of the things that’s the hardest about the street is that there is no big stadium or something that would draw people to the street,” said Nate Rockwood, assistant city manager.

Aside from the business renovations underway, Rockwood says they plan to invest about $500,000 in new street lighting as part of the improvement program. He expects it will be finished by next summer.