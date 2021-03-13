Historic SLC Latter-day Saint meetinghouse may not be torn down after all

SALT LAKE CITY — Moves to demolish the dilapidated 29th LDS Ward on Salt Lake City’s west side are temporarily on hold after an outpouring of public support for saving the old chapel, its owner now says.

David Wright confirmed he has indefinitely postponed hearings on an emergency application before the city’s Historic Landmark Commission he had filed late last year, seeking a declaration of economic hardship in the wake of last March’s earthquake and permission to tear down the meetinghouse at 1102 W. 400 North.

The historic building’s reprieve, Wright said, is through July for now.

That’s when he and an unnamed prospective buyer with ties to the Fairpark neighborhood will assess the building’s full financial picture, including the option of creating a sustainable meeting space out of the 115-year-old church, all with a view to a potential sale.

