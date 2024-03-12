Historic Utah courthouse renovation will be a model for the nation, Biden official says

SALT LAKE CITY — Robin Carnahan, the administrator of the U.S. General Services Administration, came to Utah to tour renovations underway in Utah’s Frank E. Moss Federal Courthouse.

The GSA oversees thousands of properties for the federal government and is responsible for much of the government’s purchasing.

The 120-year-old courthouse on the corner of Main Street and 400 South in downtown Salt Lake City has been largely empty since the completion of a modern glass and steel replacement next door in 2014.

Carnahan says the $50 million renovation will pay for itself in the form of energy efficiency while housing several regional offices for federal agencies that now lease private space.

She says it’s also culturally significant.

“You’ve got this iconic, historic structure, that means so much to this community. It’s important to preserve the history,” said Carnahan.

The old building has seen better days. Its exterior still shows the ambition of its original design, though it’s weathered and stained. The interior retained little of the building’s original grandeur. Over the years, large open spaces were condensed to house more offices and courtrooms, and workers installed drop-down ceilings to accommodate modern air conditioning.

The project’s designer, Tim Gaidis, says it’s the most complicated project in his 35-year career.

“I've called it the one-eyed teddy bear that you love,” Gaidis said about restoring the old treasure.

Carnahan visited to promote the project as part of the Biden Administration’s “Investing in America” agenda, which emphasizes climate-friendly initiatives built with American-sourced materials.

“This building is going to end up being one of our most efficient in the country,” said Carnahan.