History revealed as time capsule opened at Utah’s oldest hospital

MILLCREEK, Utah — As St. Mark’s Hospital in Millcreek continues to grow with ongoing construction, the staff unveiled hidden treasures Monday that have stood the test of time.

“I have never certainly celebrated anything that was 150 years and then to be able to find out that there was a time capsule as part of this long history and tradition of this organization we were very excited,” said St. Mark’s CEO Jeremy Bradshaw.

FOX 13 News Newspaper found inside time capsule at St. Mark's Hospital

Bradshaw led the ceremony and opened the time capsule that had been previous sealed in a wall. Among some of the items were newspaper clippings, documents, books, and jewelry; some dating back to the mid-1800s.

“I am surprised by some of what was in there,” said Bradshaw. “Certainly, just the dates when you go back to some of those items that have been there from 1886 and some of those pictures that go back to the 1800s as well; that’s a long time.”

FOX 13 News Documents found inside time capsule at St. Mark's Hospital

Some of the items will be put into a museum that is part of the plans for a newly constructed tower. Others will go back into a time capsule with additional items to be stored away for an undetermined amount of time.

“There is so much history with St. Mark’s which is one of the exciting things about what is going on right now as we continue to grow,” said Bradshaw.