Hogle Zoo helps animals, guests stay safe in the heat

SALT LAKE CITY — The hottest day of the year so far was recorded Tuesday in Salt Lake City, marking another unseasonably hot day in the state.

As the temperatures continue to climb, Utah's Hogle Zoo staff members have to be prepared to take care of the animals.

Bob Cisneros, the zoo's associate director of animal care, said it is important animals are provided with choice and control.

“One of our biggest concerns during a period like this for our animals is will our animals have the ability to get out of the heat and make a choice to go into an area that is much cooler,” he said.

The zoo also provides extra shade structures, misters, water features and more to help the animals stay cool.

“In the freezer, for example, we have marble slabs that are frozen that may provide a nice cool place for our animals to go,” Cisneros said.

A quick cool off for the elephants at @HogleZoo during this HOT DAY! @fox13 pic.twitter.com/rYwUmzctZo — Sydney Glenn (@SydneyGlennTV) June 15, 2021

Cisneros added that animals face many of the same dangers humans do in the heat, so it’s important to be proactive.

“Some of the dangers that an animal can face during extreme heat is dehydration,” he said.

There are also misters, a cooling center and splash pad to help guests stay cool during the heat wave.

